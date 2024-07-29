Jack Laugher already has gold, silver and bronze medals from previous Olympic Games. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Laugher wants to continue a sensational summer of sport by grabbing more Olympic glory in Paris.

The Harrogate-born diving star, 29, is in the French capital for his fourth Games bidding to emulate his stunning 3m synchro gold medal won alongside Chris Mears at Rio 2016.

And in the individual springboard event, the fun-loving Yorkshireman is hoping to improve on his silver and bronze medals bagged in both Brazil and Tokyo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Ripon Grammar School pupil Laugher has loved following England’s run to the Euro 2024 final and as an avid Carlos Alcaraz fan, the Spanish superstar’s second consecutive Wimbledon title.

Anthony Harding, left, and Jack Laugher won Gold in the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

And speaking at the London Aquatics Centre at the Team GB diving training camp, he said: “Sport’s been absolutely nuts at the moment.

“We were at the prep camp in Tokyo when we watched England lose in the Euros final three years ago – and have now come back to the prep camp in the same place and seen England lose again!

“But it’s been unbelievable for the team – against a lot of external pressure, they handled themselves so well and did a really fantastic job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been loving Wimbledon and as a big Alcaraz fan, I’m really happy to see him do well.

Harrogate-born Jack Laugher will be competing at his fourth Olympic Games this summer. Picture: Getty Images

“It’s just been a fantastic summer for sport, so with the Olympics and the Paralympics as well, it’s going to be wonderful.”

Laugher, who made his Olympic debut as a fresh-faced 17-year-old at London 2012, added: “I feel like I’ve changed massively – if I look all the way back to being in London, I have changed massively.

“I feel a lot more rounded, a lot more of a complete athlete and person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve changed a lot in my lifestyle – I’ve had loads of ups and downs, take everything as it comes and I’m always so happy and so honoured to represent my country.

“With the accolades that I’ve got, there’s no way I can be sad – but I always want more as well and am constantly pushing.”

Laugher, a seven-time Commonwealth and five-time European champion, will go for more synchro glory alongside Olympic debutant Anthony Harding, 24, in Paris, an

athlete whose energy and enthusiasm has ‘reignited his fire’ ahead of the Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paris showpiece will be a far-cry from recent Games in Covid-affected Tokyo and Rio – the first ever held in South America – with the one-hour time difference facilitating greater UK coverage and allowing more friends and family to travel and support.

And it’s fair to say that Laugher, who attended Ripon Grammar School but is now based in Leeds, is relishing that prospect.

“My mum and brother are coming out – last time in Tokyo we had no crowd, but we were so lucky that the Games even went ahead,” added Laugher, speaking as an ambassador for Old El Paso ahead of Paris.

“My mum’s coming out, my brother is from Hong Kong, so it will be really nice seeing him come out as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being with someone like Anthony who is so excited to be at his first Olympic Games inspires me and makes me excited as well.

“It’s really good fun and I just hope we can enjoy ourselves and it’s not too daunting. I know that if I go out there, am focused on the process, I can hopefully achieve my best.”

Laugher is due to compete alongside Harding in the 3m synchro final on August 2 and the 3m springboard preliminary on August 6.