Jack Laugher bounces back to qualify for Olympic 3m springboard semi-finals

Jack Laugher of Team GB competes in the Men's 3m Springboard preliminary round on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty Images

The 26-year-old former Ripon Grammar School pupil failed to defend his 3m synchro title alongside Dan Goodfellow on Wednesday, the pair coming second-last in an event which Laugher dominated with Chris Mears at Rio 2016.

But the ex-Harrogate Diving Club member looked in decent touch when he returned to solo action in Tokyo this morning (Monday), progressing to the next stage of the competition courtesy of a sixth-placed finish.

He began the preliminary brightly and ended with a flourish, producing a forward 4½ somersaults which earned him a score of 85.50, taking his overall total to 445.05.

That effort saw him finish two positions behind Team GB team-mate James Heatly, who came in fourth.

Tuesday's semi-finals get underway at 2am (BST) and if Laugher is successful there he will compete in the final from 7am onwards.

Meanwhile, another diver who hails from Harrogate, suffered a far less fruitful day in Tokyo.