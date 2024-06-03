Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding striving for consistency ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Anthony Harding, left, and Jack Laugher are targeting more medal glory at the Paris Olympics: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Jack Laugher says that he and Anthony Harding are striving for greater consistency in their diving as they continue to build towards the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

The pair won gold in the men's 3m springboard synchronised final at the British Championships in Birmingham recently, scoring 421.11 points to claim first place.

That success follows on from them winning the same title at the Diving World Cup in Berlin earlier this year, during which they led the event from start to finish.

And although pleased with their progress, former Harrogate Diving Club ace and Ripon Grammar School pupil Laugher insists that there is still room for the duo to improve between now and this summer.

"It's just consistency for me and Anthony," 29-year-old Laugher said of how he and Harding can get better before the Paris Games.

"We weren't firing on all cylinders. It's the morning but what is great about this competition is it is the same time as our one in Paris will be, so it was a great little run through."

Just 24 hours prior to his success alongside Harding, Laugher won the individual men's 3m springboard title, smashing the Olympic qualifying mark in the process.

He has plenty of pedigree when it comes to the Games, having bagged an individual bronze medal in Tokyo last time around following on from the silver he won in the same event at Rio 2016, where he also famously took gold alongside Chris Mears in the 3m synchro.

Add in his array of Commonwealth and European titles, and it is not hard to see why Harding looks up to his partner in the way that he does.

"It’s like copying homework from the smart kid,” Harding said.

"I have watched him for 12 years in training and I’ve just copied everything he’s done. The synchro is pretty much perfect.

“Diving with Jack has been an absolutely massive opportunity for me.