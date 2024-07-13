Harrogate-born, former Ripon Grammar School pupil Jack Laugher will be competing at his fourth Olympic Games this summer. Picture: Sam Mellish/Team GB

Jack Laugher believes that he and Anthony Harding have a “really good chance” of winning a medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Harrogate-born, former Ripon Grammar School pupil will be competing at his fourth Games this summer, and is confident of achieving more success in the 3m springboard synchro.

Laugher has won gold, silver and bronze medals at the previous three Olympics and is aiming to help use those experiences to guide both himself and the relatively inexperienced Harding to more glory.

"I think we've got a really good chance in the synchro with me and Anthony," the 29-year-old told BBC Look North.

Jack Laugher already has gold, silver and bronze medals from previous Olympic Games. Picture: Getty Images

"We work really hard and we've had a fantastic year and picked up a few medals.

"Diving next to someone who has never done an Olympics is always a strange one but I was there myself once. After doing four I know what to expect and this is just another major event like the others we do.

"So far in our majors we've been successful, obviously there is the added pressure of having those five rings on the wall and it's broadcast to a fair few more people and that does change a bit.

"However, it's the same dives we do every time, on the same board and that's what I've been trying to get into him. Hopefully we carry that mantra through with us."

Laugher was just 17 years of age when he competed at London 2012, and although he says that he is surprised to have made it to a fourth Olympics, he insists that he isn’t giving up on the idea of still being in contention to play some part in Los Angeles in four years time.

"It's something that seven-year-old me would never have thought I'd make one Olympics, let alone four," he said.

"But I think there's a good chance I might make a fifth Olympics.

"It's a symbolic thing to have five Olympic Games for the five Olympic rings. I've got to see how this one goes and how the body and mind holds up."