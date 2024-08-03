Anthony Harding, left, and Jack Laugher of Team Great Britain walk out ahead of the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day seven of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding had to master the toughest dive in the world together in order to win an Olympic bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British pair claimed third spot from a thrilling 3m synchro contest in which China took gold by a slender margin from Mexico.

It is a fourth Olympic medal for the Harrogate-born, former Ripon Grammar School pupil and Harding’s first on debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chinese duo of Daoyi Long and Wang Zongyuan began strongly, but murmurs rang around the Paris Aquatics Centre when they lost top spot heading into the final two rounds.

Mexico’s Celaya Hernandez and Olvera Ibarra assumed a slender 0.24-point advantage, with only 10 points separating the top four at that stage.

That was when Laugher and Harding took on the ‘triple out’, the hardest dive of them all with no nation exceeding its difficulty value of 3.9.

For Laugher, it’s a secret weapon that has helped make him Britain’s most successful diver ever, though for Harding, it has been nothing short of a bete noire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has struggled to master it, failing to execute it at February’s World Championships, so much so that the pair opted to move it from the sixth round to the fifth a few weeks before the Games.

But, the Brits’ score of 85.41 on the ‘triple out’ was the second-highest score of the round across the board and helped cement their position in the top three.

“It’s normally a good dive for me, but Anthony has had a struggle with it,” said 29-year-old Laugher.

“It felt like it was just too much pressure and we wanted to make that list order better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anthony’s dive was better than mine in the final, and I’m really, really proud of him for how he has achieved that. We knew something needed to change.

"I'm just so proud of what me and Anthony have done.”

For Harding, there was relief at being able to deliver when it really mattered.

“It’s the hardest dive we do,” he explained. “In training, to get the adrenaline to do it is so difficult.

“It’s Jack’s strongest dive so it’s a no-brainer that it has to be there. For me, I’m just so happy to get it in when it actually mattered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bronze also means that Team GB have reached the podium in all four synchro events and have their biggest-ever haul of diving medals at a single Olympic Games with individual events still to come.

“Four medals from four is unreal,” said Laugher. “What we’ve achieved as a team is wonderful.

“There was so much pressure on us coming in with three from three and we knew we could make it four from four. It’s a wonderful day and one to cherish forever.”

Laugher and Harding are two of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full-time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Laugher believes the support system powered by the funding is Team GB’s only chance of getting closer to the all-conquering Chinese.

“China have unbelievable training facilities and the UK, what we’ve got is amazing too,” he said.

“We have a wonderful performance centre and the National Lottery has changed things overnight. All the funding that goes into us as athletes gets us one percent closer to them.

"We are close, they are gettable and we’ll keep trying every single day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than £30million a week raised for Good Causes, including vital funding into elite and grassroots sport, National Lottery players support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes to live their dreams and make the nation proud, as well as providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport.

To find out more visit:www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk