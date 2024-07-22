Ishan Abeysekara delivers another spin masterclass as Harrogate CC's 1st XI triumph again

Harrogate CC's Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara was the star of the show during Saturday's victory over Stamford Bridge. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Ishan Abeysekara delivered another spin masterclass as Harrogate CC’s 1st XI chalked up a fifth consecutive victory.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sri Lankan star followed up his nine-wicket haul earlier this summer with a similarly superb return of 8-41 during Saturday’s Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division success over Stamford Bridge.

The visitors made a decent start to the match, reaching 76 without loss, only to then collapse to 115 all out after Abeysekara was introduced to the ‘Gate attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unbeaten century from opener Henry Thompson (52 not out) then led the Roosters an eight-wicket win inside 30 overs.

Harrogate CC's Ishan Abeysekara is congratulated after taking a wicket during Saturday's success over Stamford Bridge.

That result keeps Harrogate third in the table, five places better off than Sessay, who were beaten by Woodhouse Grange.

Skipper Mark Jackson (90) led by example as the Thirsk outfit posted 232 all out having elected to bat first, but the away side made it to 233/5 with 13 balls to spare.

In Championship West, top-of-the-table Knaresborough won their derby clash with fourth-placed Harrogate 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roosters could only manage to put 149 on the board batting first, Peter Greenfield (39) and Sanjay Mani (34) the only batsmen to make any impression, while Jordan Tear grabbed 3-33.

Knaresborough then eased to 152/1 in 37 overs thanks to Australian opener Blake Weymouth’s excellent 91 not out and an unbeaten 50 from James Ford.

Having inflicted a first loss of the season on the league leaders last time out, inconsistent Studley Royal somehow managed to lose to rock-bottom Malton & Old Malton.

Nick Cunningham claimed five wickets, while Mehedi Alam bagged a further three, however they could not prevent the home side from racking up a hefty 317 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Nicholson (71) and Dan Craven (67) produced fine knocks to keep Studley in the hunt when they replied, but they eventually ran out of overs with the scoreboard reading 281/9.

Bilton-in-Ainsty slipped into the bottom two after failing to chase down Carlton Towers’ huge total of 360/5.

Matthew Ross hit an impressive 89, however he received little by way of support and the Frogs were knocked over for 189 in 40.1 overs.

Thirsk edged clear of the drop zone courtesy of their shock triumph over title-chasing Acomb.

Josh Neilson scooped 4-45 as the visitors were bowled out for 167 before Harry Collinson (60) steered James Wilkinson’s men to a much-needed three-wicket win.