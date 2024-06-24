Isaac Light struck a century to help Harrogate CC 1st XI to victory over Hull Zingari. Picture: Richard Bown

Isaac Light hit his second century of the summer to set Harrogate CC 1st XI on their way to victory against Hull Zingari.

The Roosters’ young wicket-keeper weighed in with 114 not out from just 95 balls batting at number three, a knock which included 14 fours.

His ton saw ‘Gate post 255/4 from their 50 overs, opener Henry Thompson also contributing with an innings of 39.

Zingari made a decent fist of chasing down that target, but fell 32 runs short in the end as seamer Craig Broadley (3-24) and spinner Jack Shutt (3-53) each took a trio of scalps.

Saturday’s win was Harrogate’s fifth in eight attempts this term and lifts them up third place in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division standings.

Twelve points worse off in eighth position are Sessay, who were also victorious having put a sizeable score on the board.

Mark Jackson’s men racked up 295/6 on the road at Driffield Town, with South African ace Diego Rosier once again impressing.

He smashed a rapid 109 off only 70 deliveries, striking 10 fours and five sixes, while Jackson (55) and Joseph Watson (41) also did their bit.

Not content with a century, all-rounder Rosier then took centre stage with the ball, snapping up 5-39 to help restrict the Woldsmen to 273/9 in reply.

In Championship West, Knaresborough made it nine wins out of nine for the season when they emerged triumphant from their top-of-the-table clash with Acomb.

Oliver Fryer bagged 3-33 for the league leaders as their hosts reached 237/7 having elected to bat first.

Tashmial Henry (82) and Toby Giddings (38) got Knaresborough into a good position in response, and they just about got the job done, edging over the line with one wicket and nine balls remaining.

That result sees Greg Pickles’ team pull 16 points clear at the summit.

Harrogate 2nds sit third following their narrow seven-wicket success over Bilton-in-Ainsty.

‘Gate finished on 206/9 with Sam Ambler making 34 amongst a number of promising starts from the middle order.

Charlie Raine and Tim Lambert both scooped three wickets for Bilton, who looked to be cruising to home at 179/5 thanks in part to 58 from Matthew Ross.

However, a batting collapse sparked by Will Harwood (4-30) played a big part in ensuring that the Frogs did not progress beyond 199.

Seventh-placed Studley Royal went down by seven wickets after they were knocked over for 156 by Fairburn.

Rob Nicholson scored 39, but his efforts proved to be in vain as the home side eased to 158/3 inside 35 overs.

Thirsk recorded a welcome victory and put some distance between themselves and the bottom two when they sank fellow strugglers Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.