Injury problems cost Harrogate RUFC Ladies on the road at Kenilworth

Harrogate RUFC Ladies full-back Rose Jay in action against Kenilworth. Pictures: Tim Nunan

Having thrashed Firwood Waterloo in their opening game, the Rudding Park outfit finished up on the wrong end of a 36-28 scoreline away at Kenilworth.

In what was an extremely technical affair, the hosts were on the back foot from the off, after an early break up the pitch by ‘Gate full-back Rose Jay.

However, Kenilworth showed huge physicality in attack, a tactic which they used to get their scores on the board.

Lauren Bolger makes a break for the try-line.

The competition was tight throughout the first half, which ended with Harrogate 21-10 ahead courtesy of a hat-trick of tries by outside centre Lauren Bolger.

Injuries would however take their toll, leaving the visitors with reduced numbers on the field during the second half.

As a result, Kenilworth were able to take advantage and cross the whitewash on four occasions.

‘Gate only managed to respond with one of their own, an impressive individual try scored by inside centre Sarah Foster.

Fielding her own chip-and-chase, the visiting back sold the home defence a dummy before dotting down.

Harrogate’s players of the match award was shared by Josephine Riggs, Foster and Jay.

The 1st XV return to action on Sunday, October 17 when they host West Park Leeds at Rudding Lane.

Harrogate 2nds hosted Wetherby, who scored an early try through Lauren Van Buuren, despite a valiant defensive effort by the home side.

Upon the restart, the Harrogate defence worked hard to see off the threat of a second Wetherby score, Emma Winstanley and Maisie Barnett both tackling well.

There were no more points scored before half-time, but Van Buuren crossed again shortly after restart, making it 10-0 to the visitors.

Harrogate soon responded with a try and conversion of their own, Alice Smith touching down before vice captain, Kirstie Plummer converted for 10-7.

Wetherby would however go down the other end and score another try before Porter claimed Harrogate’s second of the match.

And although the home players continued to work hard in attack and defence, Wetherby were able to extend their lead to 22-12, which is how the contest would finish.

Reflecting on defeat for both the 1st and 2nd XV, Harrogate Ladies' coaching co-ordinator Mike Barnett said: “There were some outstanding performances from both experienced and inexperienced players on Sunday.