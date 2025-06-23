Harrogate CC's 1st XI have struggled for consistency during the early part of the 2025 season. Picture: Gerard Binks

Inconsistent Harrogate CC 1st XI were soundly beaten by Sheriff Hutton Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Roosters have struggled to string results together so far this season and were unable to back up last weekend’s Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division success against Sessay, meaning that they have now lost five of their opening nine matches.

Opener Sanjay Mani (55) was the only one of sixth-placed Harrogate’s top order to make much of an impression with the bat as they slumped to 90/5.

But captain David Stiff (64) and Sri Lankan allrounder Ishan Abeysekara (37 not out) rescued the visitors’ innings and guided them to 234/7 in 50 overs.

Sheriff Hutton would however overhaul that score for the loss of only three wickets, with 11 overs to spare.

There was better news for bottom-of-the-table Sessay, who registered their maiden victory of 2025 when they entertained Hull Zingari

Jacob Wintle shone with the ball, snapping up a superb 6-35, while Cris Gwilliam Lopez (4-27) also impressed as the away side were bowled out for 189.

Skipper Mark Jackson (48) got the Sessay reply off to a decent start, with Chris Morrison (39) and Henry Stevens (38) also doing their bit to take their side to 190/6 in 47.4 overs.

Saturday’s win was the Thirsk outfit’s first in nine attempts this term and sees them trim the gap to second-from-bottom Clifton Alliance to 16 points.

Knaresborough suffered a four-wicket defeat on the road at Woodhouse Grange.

William Wade hit 79 and Tashmial Henry added 47 as the visitors were all out for 210.

Jonny Tattersall took a trio of scalps when Grange responded, however he was unable to prevent them from reaching 206/6 inside 44 overs.

That result leaves Knaresborough eighth in the Premier Division standings.

Harrogate's 2nd XI were beaten for the fifth game in succession in Premier Division Two, and slipped into the relegation zone as a result.

Ben Stokes returned useful figures of 3-38 as Woodhouse put 236/7 on the board, however that total proved to be far too much for the hosts.

They were sent packing for just 100 when they took their turn at the crease, opener George Owram top-scoring with 21.

Studley Royal remain fourth in Championship West following their eight-wicket triumph at Whitkirk.

Michael Litterbach produced a superb spell of bowling on his way to picking up 5-26 as the home side were dismissed on 158.

Captain Rob Nicholson (48), Jonny Harding (34) and Louie Wilson (33 not out) all contributed as Studley wrapped things up in 21.1 overs.

Mid-table Bilton In Ainsty made a return to winning ways when they got the better of Dunnington 2nds in what was a low-scoring affair.

The Frogs were knocked over for 147, Noah Melling hitting 31 of those runs.

But they managed to defend that total, thanks largely to some fine work by Seth Smith, who finished the afternoon with 4-31.

Sessay 2nds' three-match winning streak was ended in comprehensive fashion by Heworth.

Chasing 201/9, the visitors were skittled for just 85.

Rock-bottom Thirsk posted 213 all out when they hosted South Milford, Harry Consett making 51 alongside Tom Scott, who struck 47.

But Milford were able to knock off the required runs for the loss of just four wickets.