In-form Studley Royal CC record fourth straight victory in YPLN Championship West

George Owram was unable to save his Harrogate CC 2nds side from defeat.

Studley Royal CC recorded a fourth straight win to keep themselves within touching distance of the top of the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West table.

Rob Nicholson’s men beat Thirsk by five wickets on Saturday having been set a revised target of 207 for victory in a rain-affected match.

Leo Wilson (81 not out) and Matt Coad (44) steered Studley over the line in 28.1 overs after the hosts had posted 213/7.

Josh Neilson top-scored for struggling Thirsk with 93, while allround ace Wilson helped himself to a haul of 4-30.

Victory keeps Royal fourth in the table, where they sit six points behind leaders Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

At the other end of the division, Sessay 2nds pulled clear of the relegation zone courtesy of their second success in the space of a week.

They put 251/8 on the board away at mid-table Bilton In Ainsty, captain Dave Johnson (73) and fellow opener Henry Stevens (70) sharing a first-wicket partnership of 142.

Tim Lambert snapped up five wickets for the home team, but they came up just four runs short in reply, closing on 251/8.

Seth Smith (55) made a half-century for the Frogs as Sessay bowlers Lee Margerison and Johnson bagged three wickets apiece.

In Premier Division Two, Harrogate CC 2nds lost out by six wickets when they entertained Fairburn.

Peter Greenfield (52), skipper George Owram (41) and Rob Stanworth (35) all chipped in as the Roosters’ second string reached 184/8 in 40 overs.

But, that score did not prove sufficient to earn ‘Gate any points from the game as Fairburn eased to 186/4 inside 38 overs.

Defeat leaves Owram and his troops ninth in the table and just two points above the bottom two.