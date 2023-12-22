In-form Ripon RUFC sign off for 2023 with fourth straight Yorkshire Two victory

Ripon RUFC’s final game of the calendar year saw them record a 31-18 home win over Baildon in Yorkshire Two.

Ripon RUFC on the attack during Saturday's home win over Bramley Phoenix. Picture: Submitted

The in-form Blues signed off for their Christmas break with what was their fourth consecutive victory, one which leaves them fifth in the table and within touching distance of the top two.

An early advantage from the kick-off gave Ripon prime possession and, following some slick handling between Hooley, Newcombe and Barker, Williams was put in to open the scoring.

Graham then went over with 13 minutes on the clock and Bray’s conversion took the score to 12-0.

Hooley extended the home advantage further when he latched onto a long pass from Bray after a five-metre scrum and touched down in the corner. Bray again added the extras to move the score on to 19-0 before the interval.

Two Bramley penalty goals in quick succession reduced the gap to 19-6 shortly after the resumption, however any hopes of a comeback were more or less extinguished when Ripon hit straight back.

This time, it was Robinson who danced his way through the opposition to finish, with Bray’s conversion making it 26-6.

With an hour gone, Wharton, Robinson, Williams were all heavily involved in a move which featured some slick inter-passing and ended with Barrett crossing for the Blues’ fifth and final try of the afternoon.

Bray just missed with his conversion attempt, leaving the score at 31-6 with 20 minutes to go.