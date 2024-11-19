Improving Harrogate RUFC benefiting from having greater squad depth, says Martyn Wood

Kristan Dobson is Harrogate RUFC's leading try-scorer so far this season.

Martyn Wood believes that Harrogate RUFC are already seeing the benefits of having greater squad depth this season.

For the third game in succession, the Aces were left to rue what might have been after a missed kick at goal denied them a much-needed victory on Saturday afternoon, though they did at least manage to come away from Tynedale with a draw.

Beaten by just one point by Sheffield Tigers in their last home fixture, and then by two points away at Hull Ionians seven days later, National Two North's bottom side have been far more competitive in recent weeks as a result of being able to field a consistently strong XV.

Their back line, in particular, has looked much improved, with the centre partnership between former Tonga Under-20 international and Keithley Cougars man Junior Nuu and leading try-scorer Kristan Dobson catching the eye.

Fit-again Rory Macnab made his first start of the season as Harrogate RUFC drew with Tynedale. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Kodie Brook bagged a brace of tries from the wing at Hull Ionians to continue his own strong start to the season, while full-back Rory Macnab made his first start in some time against Tynedale following his recovery from injury.

"The squad is looking good now, we've had a bit more availability of late and a stronger group to choose from," Wood said. "This has made selection tougher, which is always a positive sign, as well as a bit of a headache at the same time.

"The forwards have consistently done pretty well this season and given us a decent platform in most of our games, and we are starting to look stronger in the backs now. "Rory coming back is a big plus. He's a consistent kicker off the tee, he can play at 10 or 15, and has a lot of experience for a player of his age.

"Kristan and Kodie have been very good, and you add in Junior Nuu, who is on loan from Leeds Tykes and has been excellent, and there is more depth now.

"Junior, who is a bit older and has great experience playing at a decent level of rugby in New Zealand and elsewhere, has really made a difference. He talks well and organises and adds a lot to our team."

Harrogate took the lead in the sixth minute when Dobson crossed following good work by Fred Chell and Macnab. Tom Steene then added the conversion.

'Gate crossed again in the 11th minute, but a forward pass in the build up negated the score. However, they did not have to wait long before extending their lead, Martin Dodds intercepting on Tynedale’s 22 to run in unopposed. Steene again converted, taking the score to 14-0.

The hosts then scored two converted tries to pull level within 10 minutes, but Dodds’ second touchdown arrived just after the half-hour mark, with Steene adding the extra two.

Tynedale's third score materialised before the interval, levelling matters at 21-21, though it took 'Gate only four minutes of the second period to cross again, as Dobson bagged his second try.

A penalty try was then awarded in the 57th minute which saw the Aces go 33-21 up, and the score-line remained unchanged for almost 20 minutes.

But, having enjoyed a spell of concerted pressure, Tynedale managed to get over the line twice in the space of three minutes to pull level at the death.

There was still time for 'Gate to win a penalty that would have seen them snatch a last-gasp victory, though Steene was off-target with his kick at the posts.