Huge total not enough to save rock-bottom Follifoot CC from defeat

James Orton hit a fine century for struggling Follifoot CC. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Follifoot CC racked up a sizeable total of 306/4 when they visited Bardsey, but it wasn’t enough to save them from a 12th defeat in 13 completed matches this term.

Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One’s bottom side have struggled for runs all season, but got themselves into a fantastic position in Saturday’s game thanks to a superb opening-wicket stand of 259 between Isaac Mapima and James Orton.

Mapima smashed 20 fours and three sixes in a sensational knock of 140 from 136 balls, while captain Orton also hit a ton, finishing unbeaten on 117.

But Bardsey managed to overhaul that score with just five balls of their 50 overs remaining, Faisal Abid their top-scorer with 98.

Defeat leaves Follifoot a whopping 143 points adrift of safety, while the victors sit eighth in the table.

At the other end of the division, promotion-chasing Bilton reclaimed top spot after crushing Guiseley.

Louis Foxton (61) and David Cummings (46) led the way as the league leaders posted 259 all out.

Jamie Allen then snapped up 5-25 to help his side wrap up a 142-run success as Guiseley were dismissed on 117.

In the Premier Division, mid-table Collingham & Linton eased to a routine victory over Adel.

A century from Charlie Swallow (113 not out) saw the hosts to a first-innings total of 228/5, Greg Brown adding 59.

Oisin Devlin-Cook then snapped up 5-32 to send Adel on their way for 155.

Ninth-placed Beckwithshaw were bowled out for 239 chasing top-of-the-table Otley’s 279/9.

Ben Holderness kept the Stags in the hunt with a fine 93, while skipper Chris Wademan (41) also chipped in.

Earlier in the match, Oliver Hebblethwaite finished as the pick of the ‘Shaw attack as he returned figures of 4-55.