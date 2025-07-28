Jack Laugher, left, won a bronze medal alongside Anthony Harding at the Paris 2024 Olympics - but is still hungry for more. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Fourteen years ago I was invited down to our nation’s capital by Welcome to Yorkshire for a tour of the Olympic Stadium to mark 12 months to go to London 2012, when that very same setting would be heaving with fans, athletes and Games Makers in an intoxicating summer of sport.

Accompanying us on the journey was a young, blonde-haired athlete with a beaming smile, a polite manner and a burning ambition.

Jack Laugher was 16, and a young diver who had just made the move from his home club in Harrogate to the City of Leeds club at John Charles Aquatics Centre, a facility that could harness his emerging talent.

He was already a European and world junior champion by that stage, and on course to qualify for the following year’s Olympics.

“It would be great to live up to what Tom Daley has done,” Laugher told the Harrogate Advertiser that day. “Let’s just see.”

Well, rest assured, young Jack, you did pretty good.

If Daley is still, after all these years, British diving’s poster boy, then Yorkshire’s Laugher is not far behind.

Four Olympic medals - including a first-ever gold by a British diver alongside Chris Mears in 2016 - umpteen national, Commonwealth and European titles, World Cup wins and world championship medals. And still going strong.

This coming week in Singapore he will compete in an eighth successive World Aquatics Championship.

“No, I don’t think I truly pictured my career panning out the way it has,” he says now, when asked to cast his mind back to what a 16-year-old Laugher might have been thinking in 2011.

“At that age I’d be lying if I said I knew I could do something like I have. I was already a junior world champion, so I knew there was a possibility this could be a good career but lasting as long as it has, winning as many medals: I think I would have been naive to think that was a possibility.”

And yet here he still is, one of Yorkshire’s finest, plotting a fifth Olympics in Los Angeles in three years’ time.

There has been so much in between yet it is hard not to think of his career in the snapshot of those four Olympics, because they say so much about his highs and lows and the character of the man.

In 2012 that wide-eyed 17-year-old found the Olympic challenge too great, he slipped on the board and was left to smack the water in frustration.

Four years later, a golden redemption in the green pool of Rio; that historic gold alongside Mears and a sparkling silver from the individual platform

At the delayed Tokyo Games of 2021 there was an unexpected and emotional bronze medal in the 3m individual again. Then last year in Paris, another bronze to celebrate with his new synchro partner Anthony Harding, tempered only by a disappointing performance in the individual final which ensured he would come back for more.

“I was disappointed with the individual,” the former Ripon Grammar School pupil says. “Synchro could have gone ever so slightly better, we were so close to the gold. It was more a sense of relief getting that Olympic medal. I just wanted one, for Anthony’s sake as much as anything.

“Then the individual, coming third in the prelims, third in the semis and then to finish seventh in the final felt like a bit of low way to finish it off and is part of the drive that has kept me going.

"It felt like I still had something to give.”

Informative to think that after all these years, Laugher still has room to grow.

“You’re still learning things day in, day out,” he insists. “My life has been extremely wrapped up in this sport, I’ll never consider myself a master, because this sport is constantly evolving.

“And as I’ve got older my mentality has shifted. When you’re the starry eyed 20-year-old looking to take on the world, it’s very different to the 30-year-old looking to defend titles and defend your honour.

“It’s a different mindset and I’m continuing to learn that.”

A change of environment has also freshened him up. For four cycles, the City of Leeds Club was his home; 10 sessions a week, five days a week. The John Charles was a production line of talent, first under Ady Hinchliffe and then Adam Smallwood.

But by the last year of the 2024 cycle, Laugher, Harding and girlfriend Lois Toulson were the only three elite divers left.

“If someone was having a hard day, it had a big impact on the group,” laments Laugher.

“There were still a lot of good days in Leeds. But there was a lot of stress and pressure.”

So after taking four and a half months off after Paris, Laugher, Toulson and Harding relocated to the City of Sheffield Diving Club at Ponds Forge, where they are now coached by Tom Owens.

“Now if you’re having a bad day you’ve got 10 to 15 elite divers to pick you back up again,” says Laugher.

“Diving centres around the country have a heyday. Sport ebbs and flows, and that unfortunately just happened at Leeds.

“We didn’t want to go very far, so we’re very lucky that just 45 minutes down the road you’ve got another high performance centre with a great coaching system. There’s seven different Olympic medallists in the diving pool, a tonne of Olympians and future Olympians training in one place, so it’s just such a good vibe to be a part of.

“The new environment has helped me. I’m watching some of the best divers in the world day in, day out.”