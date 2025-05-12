Heworth Rugby Club scores £1K kit sponsorship

Under 14s rugby team onboards Specsavers Acomb as new season kit sponsors.

An opticians has announced its latest sponsorship deal with Heworth Rugby Club’s Under 14s team.

The under-14s team is a relatively new addition to the club; it was formed in 2023 as a tribute to the late Dr. Helen Chidlow, the club's first aider and beloved wife of the team’s founder, Nick Chidlow, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2022.

Specsavers on Front Street, which is locally owned and run, provided the team with £1,000, that has been put towards kitting out each player with a fresh new uniform, ready for the 2025/26 season.

The under-14s team sporting their fresh new kit for the season

The partnership was fronted by Stephen McEeney, optometrist partner at the Acomb store, whose son currently plays fullback on the squad.

David Mountain, Head Coach at Heworth Rugby Club, says: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Specsavers Acomb as one of our new sponsors for the under-14s this season. The team loves their new kit and can’t wait to put it to good use on the pitch as they prepare for their next match.

‘We’re incredibly grateful to our sponsors, as their support allows us to bring the joy of the game to our players. Since starting the team with just seven players and seeing the team triple in size has been amazing, and we look forward to expanding and seeing what this season brings—hopefully, a lot of tries!’

Stephen adds: ‘At Specsavers, our customers and community are at the heart of everything we do. Being able to give back to local community groups such as Heworth Rugby Club is a true pleasure; they provide a lot of young people with a space to develop not just their love of sports but a range of other invaluable skills.

‘As my son is on the team, it’s been fantastic to see how much the team has developed and gone from strength to strength since its formation. It’s been amazing to witness, and I know the whole Specsavers team is extremely proud to sponsor them. We wish them the best, and I’ll be cheering them on this season.