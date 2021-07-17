Sarah Moore on the podium after the W Series Round One race at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 26, 2021. Pictures: Getty Images

The third round of the 2021 all-female single-seater motor racing championship will take place at the track which proudly claims to be the home of British motor racing in front of up to 140,000 fans.

And 27-year-old Moore, who has been competing since she was just four, heads into the event second in the drivers’ championship following two impressive showings out in Austria for her team Scuderia W.

“It’s going to be an incredible weekend,” she said.

Sarah Moore in action during Silverstone qualifying.

“It’s one thing racing at Silverstone, the home of British motorsport, but to get the opportunity to race on the biggest weekend of the year in support of the British Grand Prix will be something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

“I’ve raced at Silverstone a few times before and have done quite well there, so I’m hoping I can repeat that this weekend. I don’t like the slower, stop-start circuits, so the flowing, rhythmical nature of Silverstone suits me. However, it is also very technical in places and if you get it wrong it can cost you a lot of lap time.

“This will be the biggest race of my career so far. To come away from the first two rounds of the season in Austria and be second in the championship means there is more pressure on me now, and that will go up another notch in front of my home crowd.

“But my approach will be the same – I went to Austria with a cool head which helped me stay relaxed before the races and I’ll need that at Silverstone as it will be such a big occasion. I hope it pays off again and gives me another good result to keep me in the hunt.”