Harrogate's St George's Archery Club aces dominate Yorkshire Clout Championships

St George’s Archery Club’s clout team shone once again as they joined a field of archers from across the county to take part in the Yorkshire Clout Championships.

Clout is a form of the sport where archers shoot from long distance attempting to drop their arrows as near as possible to a flag placed in the ground, and an open metric shoot on day one of the event was followed by the Yorkshire Championships 24 hours later.

Steve Kolowiecki produced the performance of the day for the Harrogate-based club on the Saturday, coming first and gaining a white tassel award for his overall score in his first-ever open clout competition.

He also claimed UK records for the 50+ men’s 185m single and double rounds.

St George’s also bagged two medals in the 125m women’s barebow category as Carol Fairbrother took gold and Fiona Harris claimed bronze.

Ian Harris won silver in the men’s 165m shoot, and Caron Kolowiecki was first in the new 110m longbow category.

Associate St George’s members Julian Smith and Ray Chaplin both placed third in the compound and recurve bow categories respectively.

In the Yorkshire Championships on the Sunday, Fairbrother led the way.

Shooting at 140 yards, she was crowned Yorkshire lady barebow champion for the 19th consecutive year, while Fiona Harris continued her excellent start to the season by once again taking third place.

Ian Harris won the Yorkshire gent 180-yard barebow title for the third time and Kolowiecki won the over 50 longbow category.

Associates Julian Smith and Laura Hainsworth triumphed in the compound and longbow championships, Geoff Ingleby the 50+ longbow category and Danny Walsh and Ray Chaplin secured gent’s recurve silver and bronze.

The St George’s barebow team of Fairbrother and Fiona and Ian Harris then rounded off an excellent day by winning the club team title for the 13th year running.