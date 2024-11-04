Harrogate's Michael Miles enjoying his global pickleball odyssey and national championship test

Harrogate pickleball ace Michael Miles at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals at Bolton Arena. Picture: Paul Currie

Michael Miles' love of pickleball has taken him across oceans to the sport's biggest-ever national championships in Bolton.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An American by birth, Miles was introduced to the sport back home in the States and followed his passion across the Pacific and the Atlantic in a pickleball odyssey that has now taken him to the north west of England.

And having rallied with competitors from all over the UK, Harrogate's Miles revealed the best part of pickleball is all about making friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My friends had introduced me and showed it to me eight years ago,” he said. “I was interested and I moved to Australia first and couldn't find anywhere to play when I was living there.

“When I got here someone introduced me to it again and I was like, ‘this is great, I want to be involved’.

“I'm not looking back because I'm addicted. Ignore the name. It's an odd name but just go in with an open mind and you won't look back.”

Pickleball gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 named after their pet dog Pickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has surged in popularity in recent years, with over 30,000 people now playing it in England.

It is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball and can be played both indoors and outdoors by all ages and abilities.

The inclusive nature of the game has seen a record 1,111 players descend on Bolton Arena for the 2024 Skechers English Nationals for four days of high-level competition.

Miles added: “Inclusivity is really important and pickleball is really nice in that it has a low bar of entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can get playing a game almost immediately no matter what your athletic skill is.

“I love it here in Bolton, it's a really great atmosphere. I love competing here, I love every minute of it and I've had a really good time.

“I wouldn't get that if I was just playing in Austwick or Harrogate and I wouldn't have got to meet all the people I have from throughout the entire UK.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals.

The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event.

For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org