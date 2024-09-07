Harrogate Paralympic star Lottie McGuinness. Picture: Izzy Poles/Paralympics GB

Harrogate's Lottie McGuinness insists she's just getting started after making her Paralympic debut.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate, in Paris to cheer on the team, said McGuinness - who went to school with his son - was an athlete he'd been looking forward to cheering on.

"She was a very good swimmer when I knew her and now she's a powerlifter, which is incredible," he said.

McGuinness, 22, has certainly made an effective transition from the pool to the gym but just missed a medal in the women's 55kg final - her best lift of 105kg nearly twice her weight but three kilograms less than bronze medallist, Thailand's Kamolpan Kraratpet.

“That's an experience that I’ll never forget," said McGuinness, who made her British team debut in 2021 after training through the pandemic in a converted barn on the Yorkshire Dales.

"When I came out and I heard the crowd, I was like ‘this is crazy, this is real, this is what you’ve worked for’ and it's all worth it.

"Knowing my friends and family were cheering me on was so special, they were my fuel for competition, they gave me the energy.

“I’m on a comeback now. I’ll probably have a break after this for a few weeks and then I'll be working towards LA. I qualified a little late for these Games, I'd like to do it sooner next time and this experience will be so helpful."

McGuinness initially dreamed of Paralympic success in the pool before switching sports - and has gone from lifting 40kg to over 100kg in just a few years.

Her journey to the Games started when a teacher wrote to Ellie Simmonds asking for her help to inspire the youngster, who admits she struggled with her disability.

"I've been dreaming about this moment since I was ten," she added. "After London 2012 my nana bought me a bracelet they were selling for the Games. I always wear it when competing and it's my good luck charm."

Powerlifting has become one of the viral hits of the Games, with some competitors able to bench press over 250kg, nearly three times their body weights.

"It's really easy to understand, the biggest weight wins, I think that's why people love it," said McGuinness.

