Harrogate's Lizzie Deignan has 'nothing to lose' at Paris 2024 Olympic Games
The 35-year-old, who is from Otley but now lives in Harrogate, was a silver medallist on her debut at London 2012 and will be competing in her fourth Games this time around as part of the women’s road race team.
Looking ahead to this summer’s challenge, Deignan said: “It’s a different feeling to the first time for London 2012. I was 23 and just full of excitement to go to my first Olympics. But this time around, I suppose I’m more proud of myself for the achievement of making a fourth Olympic Games. Having two children at home, that’s an achievement in itself.
“I’ve learnt that more dreams are broken than are won or made in the Olympic Games, there are only so many medals available. And it’s about making sure that your heart is not broken if you don’t come away with a medal, and realising – although you don’t want to play it down – it’s just one other bike race.
“I want to go into it with the feeling of [there’s] nothing to lose. I think that’s the best way to race it and to appreciate the experience.
“You need to [be grateful] because there’s only so many people who get the opportunity to go to an Olympic Games. The fact you’re there means that you’ve reached the top of your sport. You have to be proud of that achievement in itself.
“It doesn’t mean that you’re less competitive, but it’s important to recognise that just being there is a big achievement.”
