Harrogate's Lizzie Deignan confirms that Paris 2024 will be her last Olympic Games

Lizzie Deignan of Team Great Britain in action during the women's road race on day nine of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Harrogate cycling ace Lizzie Deignan confirmed that Paris 2024 will be her last Olympics following the conclusion of Sunday’s women’s road race.

The 35-year-old, who is from Otley but now lives in North Yorkshire, finished in 12th place on what was her fourth Games appearance.

A silver medalist at London 2012, Deignan revealed that she will continue to compete for another year, but insisted that she intends to retire long before 2028.

“There’ll be no LA,” she said. “Not on the bike anyway. I’ll be on the sofa.”

Deignan competed for Great Britain alongside team-mates Pfeiffer Georgi, who finished up fifth in the end, and Anna Henderson, with the trio holding their own towards the very front of the field for the majority of the race.

But the Yorkshire star explained that she never really felt like she was in with a chance of mounting a serious challenge for a medal given how much pain she was in as a result of a dreadful build-up.

She launched attack after attack, along with Henderson, during the last 30km, trying to force further splits in the group that was setting the pace.

It appeared premature, though Deignan knew that she had to go early, revealing she had been in hospital only 10 days previously with an undisclosed condition.

“I had an absolutely abysmal preparation for this race,” she added.

“Maybe from the outside you try and keep the three for as long as you can, but I knew actually the best thing I could do was establish that breakaway, give Pfeiffer a free ride.

“As soon as [Lotte] Kopecky jumped across, that’s when I started attacking it. They were complete suicide moves. I had no intention of riding away to a medal because I was really struggling today with pain.”

USA’s Kristen Faulkner took gold, with Marriane Vos of the Netherland’s second and Belgium’s Kopecky coming in third.