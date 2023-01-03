Harrogate's Lizzie Deignan celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the first edition of the 'Paris-Roubaix' cycling event. Picture: Francois Lo Presti/ Getty Images

The 34-year-old, who is from Otley but now lives in North Yorkshire, has become an inspiration to fellow professionals and amateurs alike after racking up a string of high-profile victories since giving birth to her daughter Orla in 2018, and is now targeting more wins after welcoming a son, Shea, in September.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Deignan said of receiving the honour. “It makes you feel proud. To be recognised for services to cycling, it’s more than just a result. It will have a bit more longevity. When I’m 50 or 60 I’ll still have my MBE but my results will be long gone.”

Since becoming a mother, the 2015 world champion has won both Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix, making her the first woman to have completed the full set of the women’s Monument classics as she added to her 2016 Tour of Flanders victory.

Lizzie Deignan holds her trophy aloft after she won the first edition of the women's elite race of the 'Paris-Roubaix' cycling event. Picture: Eric Lalmand/Getty Images

Alongside Dame Laura Kenny and Dame Sarah Storey, Deignan has frequently been cited as playing a key role in normalising pregnancy within cycling and sport more broadly.

Asked if the honour might be recognition for the role model she has become as well as her results, Deignan said: “I hope so. It was never about the intention to inspire, it was about the intention to start a family for us.

"It’s kind of borne out of things that have driven me personally – to my own results, but also to start a family – those are very personal. The inspiration or impactfulness has come as a by-product or as an accident. I suppose I’m never shy about giving my opinion and that has perhaps contributed to it being a bit more impactful I hope.”

Deignan has set herself a target of returning to racing by May, although she is open to that changing.

“I only want to start to race if I can contribute to the result and help the team. The last time I wanted to come back ready to win but I feel the pressure for that is off this time.