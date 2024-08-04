Jacob Fincham-Dukes of Team Great Britain has qualified for the Olympic long jump final. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Harrogate-born Jacob Fincham-Dukes is certain that he has what it takes to compete for a medal in the Paris 2024 long jump final.

The 27-year-old former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil progressed from Sunday morning’s qualifier at the Stade de France with an effort that measured 7.96 metres.

Under real pressure following a foul on jump one and a poor second attempt, the Brit came up with the goods third time around.

Thus, he will now take his place in a field of 12 hopefuls in Tuesday evening’s Olympic final.

“It is kind of unreal,”Fincham-Dukes said.

“I have been working really hard this year, and to get over that final hurdle and reach that pinnacle feels absolutely incredible.

“Especially on that last round, it was spooky. I did a really good jump on my first attempt, but it was a foul. I messed it up on the second round, so it was all or nothing in that moment, and I did it.

"Give me some more pressure because clearly I shine.”

Having sealed an Olympic spot for the first time when he successfully retained his English title in Manchester earlier this year, Fincham-Dukes is confident that he can continue his impressive recent form and push hard for a podium finish on Tuesday night.

"I'm having the year of my life really,” he told the BBC. “If I can stay healthy, I know I can definitely be very competitive.

"Once you get into a final, absolutely anything can happen. It's a reset. Everyone's on the same level, so there's no point not trying to go for something special.”

Fincham-Dukes started out on his athletics journey 14 years ago, because, in his own words, he was “just looking to get faster for football”.

"I kind of had the first experiences with athletics at St John Fisher's, where I went to high school,” he explained.

"We obviously did it in sports days and we went to athletics meets and stuff like that. So I think that's kind of where I initially started everything. It was pretty decent.

“I'd done a couple of things nationally in the UK, but it wasn't until I was 17 and did the National Championships down in Bedford that it kind of all kicked-off because I won the under-20 age-group at 17 and I jumped 761 at that time.

"For my age-group, I was still a youth, which is under-18 and I was number three in the world for a youth at that point.

"I literally woke up the next day to Facebook messages from American colleges and whatever else and that's kind of where all that kicked-off.”

From there, Fincham-Dukes ended up at Oklahoma State University, where he became the college’s jump indoor record holder and graduated with a Masters in Business Administration.

"Besides getting all my education and whatever else done, I had a few all-American titles, one Big 12 championship,” he continued.

"So yeah, it was really fun, really competitive and it was kind of, I think, that next level step which I wanted and needed.”

Fincham-Dukes has remained in the USA, and is now based in Texas, where he works in health and safety compliance full-time, squeezing his training sessions into the day before or after work, or both.

In 2022, the Yorkshireman became the English long jump champion and, in 2023 and 2024 he won the British Outdoor National Championships.

He met the Olympic standard with his personal best of 8.20m at the Texas Invitational, then in May 2024, he was selected to represent Britain in the long jump at the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome where he placed fourth overall.

At the previous European Championships, in Munich, he appeared to have achieved a breakthrough moment when he ‘won’ a silver medal.

But, following a complaint by the French team, the jump which took him into second spot was eventually ruled to be a foul, dropping him down to fifth place after he had embarked on a lap of honour draped in a Union Jack.

"Obviously I lost out and dropped down to fifth and you know, in 95 percent of people's opinion, it was a perfectly valid jump and I really should have kept the silver,” he added.

"But, that's kind of how it goes in our sport, unfortunately.”

On his performance this time around, Fincham-Dukes said: " I was really happy with fourth. It was literally the most competitive long jump champ at the European Championships ever and in terms of the distances jumped and the competitiveness of that final, it was the best ever.

"So, to get a fourth place, I was happy with that.”

In Paris, Fincham-Dukes faces stiff opposition from reigning Olympic long jump champion Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou who, earlier this year, achieved the longest leap in the world since 2019.

He will compete on Tuesday, August 6.

Elsewhere at the Games, another Harrogate athlete will be looking to do Team GB proud.

George Mills, 25, specialises in the 1500 metres and 5000 metres, he became British champion by winning the 1500 metres event at the 2020 British Athletics Championships.

Making his Olympic debut, the son of former Leeds United defender Danny Mills’ form is good coming into the Games.

In June, he finished second behind superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the European Championship 5,000m in Rome.

But he will also face defending champion Joshua Cheptegei and Josh Kerr, captain of the GB and NI Athletics Team in Paris.