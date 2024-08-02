Jack Laugher, left, and Anthony Harding of Team Great Britain compete in the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day seven of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Harrogate-born diving ace Jack Laugher said he will “cherish” the memory “forever” after bagging his fourth Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

The former Ripon Grammar School pupil took bronze for Team Great Britain alongside Anthony Harding Harding in Friday morning’s synchronised 3m springboard final.

The pair looked as if they had done enough to secure silver having racked up an excellent score of 438.15, only for Mexican duo Juan Celaya and Osma Olvera (444.03) to leapfrog them with the very last dive of the event.

Defending champions and hot favourites China – whose team comprised Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi – moved into pole position after their first dive, and although they were not at their best, managed to retain their title with a score of 446.10.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding of Team Great Britain pose with their bronze medals. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

“Four medals from four is unreal,” said Laugher. “What we’ve achieved as a team is wonderful.

“There was so much pressure on us coming in with three from three and we know we could make it four from four.

"It’s a wonderful day and one to cherish forever.”

Laugher, who won gold and silver at Rio and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago, and Olympic debutant Harding scored 49.80 first up, leaving them tied for third place with USA and Mexico and behind Italy and the Chinese.

Round two saw them achieve a score of 49.20 and climb up into second spot, with their next attempt leaving them well clear of the Italians in third.

The Brits’ worst dive came in round four, and with Mexico roaring into contention, what looked like a four-horse race for the medals began to unfold.

Laugher and Harding’s incredibly challenging penultimate dive (rated a 3.9 difficulty) left the pair high-fiving one another on their way out of the pool and in a great position in their pursuit of a podium finish, just 6.5 points behind leaders China, and just shy of Mexico in second spot.

Their sixth and final effort (3.8 difficulty) was similarly spectacular, earning them a score of 94.62 to elevate them back into the silver medal position.

But, the Mexicans did the business with their last dive, edging back in front of Team GB to finish up just behind the Chinese.

That bronze is Britain’s fourth diving medal of the 2024 Games, making it their most successful Olympics ever.

Earlier this week, Laugher’s girlfriend – Lois Toulson – also won bronze, in the women’s 10m synchro.