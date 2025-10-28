Harrogate's Harley Lee enjoying productive start to life as a Thai boxer

Harrogate Thai boxer Harley Lee is only just turning 14 years of age, but has already achieved plenty as a martial artist.

Having initially taken up karate, the teenager made the switch to Muay Thai in 2022, and already boasts quite the haul of medals and title belts.

Most recently, Lee picked up the WKO world title at 54kg at an event hosted by Barnsley Metrodome.

“I’ve won seven belts in total,” he said. “I love attending the competitions and especially when I come home as the winner.

"I always have a few butterflies in my stomach waiting for the fight to start, but then it’s soon all action as I concentrate on just showing what I can do.

"I just love everything about Thai boxing.”

Naturally, Lee’s father – 34-year-old Oliver – is his number one fan and is delighted by the progress his son has made thus far.

“Harley started with karate aged seven,” said Lee Sr. “He switched to Muay Thai and hasn’t looked back.

“He now trains at Jompop Kiatphontip’s Leeds gym, so it’s a bit of a trek five days a week, but he’s thriving under the care and attention of the coaches in a family-oriented atmosphere.

“Harley’s already a role model for the younger children and loves nothing more than keeping busy fighting as often as possible.

“A short while ago he had half a dozen bouts in less than a month which helped him get established on the regional Muay Thai circuit.”

Coach Kiatphontip is also thrilled with the speed at which Lee is learning and developing.

“This boy is exceptionally good,” he insisted. “He always pushes himself to the limit and has excellent concentration skills.

"This translates into absolute ruthlessness in a fight where he looks for the opportunity to showcase everything he’s learnt.”

Lee himself believes that commitment to the sport brings benefits beyond just physical fitness.

“It protects me from things best avoided,” he added. “Some children in my year at school already vape regularly. That’s not good.

"They’re strict at this gym and I like to be strict with myself and put all my effort into improving. But I’ve also made friends with many others who share the same goals.

Thai boxers generally aim to compete in the ONE Championship, and Lee also hopes one day to be selected for a bout in front of thousands at the weekly show in Bangkok’s famous Lumpini stadium.

He has already had a taste of what fighting in Thailand is like, and is hungry for more.

“We’ve been to Thailand twice for five weeks in total,” explained Lee.

“I’ve trained at Kiatphontip gym in Bangkok and Yodyut in Ko Sami alongside Thai boys and lads like me from western countries.

"Many of the Thai children are poor and some live, eat and sleep at the gym, which is their home.

“You need to get used to the heat. It can make you feel sick at first, but I love experiencing the culture.”

Individuals or companies who would potentially be interested in supporting Lee on his martial arts journey by providing sponsorship can contact Oliver Lee via Facebook.

Alternatively, email [email protected] or call Kiatphontip gym on 07547 000091.