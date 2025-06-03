Harrogate's H Hour Boxing Club prospects secure prestigious Yorkshire titles

Mateusz Daroszewski, H Hour Boxing Club's head coach (left), with Eddie Large (centre) and coach Dan Flack. Picture: Submitted

Two young prospects from Harrogate’s H Hour Boxing Club won prestigious Yorkshire titles at the weekend.

Eddie Large, 16, from Scotton, was crowned Junior Under-75kg champion following a standout performance at Ripon Bowling Club, securing a unanimous-decision victory in a hard-fought contest.

Meanwhile, his clubmate, 17 year-old Charlie Eagling of Harrogate, bagged the Yorkshire Youth Development Under-57kg title on what was a memorable night for the club.

Both teenagers fought with skill and determination, with their success in the ring a testament to the quality of the coaching they are receiving from head coach Mateusz Daroszewski and his experienced team.

For Large, who has been boxing since the age of nine, Friday evening’s victory marks another significant milestone in his journey.

He fought courageously and with poise to defeat his opponent, showcasing the technical skills and maturity that have been honed over years of training at H Hour, which is based at the Manhattan Club in Harrogate.

His parents, Keith and Emma Large, could not be prouder of their son’s achievement.

“We are absolutely thrilled with Eddie’s success,” said Keith Large. “It’s not just about winning, it’s about the dedication and character Eddie has shown throughout his boxing career.

"And, the support he’s received from the team at H Hour Boxing Club has been incredible

“The achievements of Eddie and Charlie reflect the exceptional coaching they get at the club. Mateusz Daroszewski, Dan Flack and Matty Cullen have been instrumental in guiding these young athletes to success.

"Their commitment to not only developing boxing skills but also building character, discipline, and confidence in their fighters has created an environment where boxers like Eddie and Charlie can thrive.”

Eagling demonstrated a similar level of grit and determination on the night, outclassing his opponent in the end, with his speed, technique, and ring IQ standing out as he too proved that he is a rising star.

"For Eddie and Charlie, this is just the beginning,” Keith Large added. “Their hard-earned Yorkshire title victories are a sign of things to come, and with these coaches by their side, I think that the sky is the limit.”

Friday’s event was organised as a joint effort by H Hour Boxing Club and Ripon Boxing Club and attracted talent from across the region, including fighters from Whitby, Sheffield, and Northallerton.