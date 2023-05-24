Harrogate's Georgie Brayshaw aiming for more medal success at European Championships

Harrogate rower Georgie Brayshaw, second from right, with her Team GB crew-mates. Picture: Bertie Shoots

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil propelled the women’s quad to European gold and world bronze last year, an imposing statement ahead of Paris 2024.

The crew is refreshed for a crucial 2023 season that brings the biggest opportunities to qualify for the Games.

“I can’t wait to build on what we started last year,” 29-year-old Brayshaw said.

“It’s a slightly different crew, but I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do. We want to upgrade that world bronze from last year.”

That journey starts at the European Championships in Lake Bled, Slovenia from May 25-28.

Britain topped the medal table at last year’s event with ten medals and six golds.

Brayshaw is one of two survivors from last year’s quad alongside Lucy Glover, with Todmorden’s Jess Leyden making way.

Northern Irish star Hannah Scott and Lauren Henry, who stunned the field to win April’s British Trials while still a junior athlete, complete the crew.

“Lucy and I have got a platform from last year and we’re sat in the same seats, so that’s comforting,” added Brayshaw, who grew up riding horses in Harrogate before first taking up rowing while studying at the University of Northampton.

“Hannah is so powerful and it’s great to have so much power behind me. Lauren is really quick and powerful, she’s not been on the squad long so it’s good to get a fresh perspective.

“We’d like to retain that title and that’s where we’re setting the bar.”

After a tough Tokyo Olympics, the British women’s programme has undergone an overhaul under Australian head coach Andrew Randell that yielded instant dividends in 2022.

Brayshaw’s crewmate Scott is a fully-paid up member of the Randell fan club.

“The one thing this programme for the women shows is respect for each other,” said Scott.

“If you can get a seat in a crew boat now, there are definitely no passengers. All of us have earned our seats and are bringing something unique to that boat.

“There definitely weren't any passengers before but every seat has had blood, water, everything thrown at it to get there.

“Before it was jumping through hoops, but now everyone has sacrificed something. The programme has been a lot more challenging just to get in the boat and cope with the training itself.”

