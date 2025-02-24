Harrogate's George Mills shone at the British Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham. Picture: Getty Images

Harrogate's George Mills reaffirmed his medal ambitions after breaking another 3000m record, at the British Indoor Athletics Championships.

The former St Aidan's School pupil raced to victory in Birmingham at the weekend in a time of 7:40.16, beating two-time defending champion James West as he secured qualification for the European and World Indoor Championships.

And, in smashing the British Indoor Championship record - which has stood for more than 38 years - by a massive 10 seconds, 25-year-old Mills delivered another statement performance.

It comes just three weeks after he set a new British indoor record on his first-ever competitive outing at 3000m, when he ran a super-fast time of 7:27.92 at the Meeting de l’Eure in Val-de-Reuil, France.

Mills told the Harrogate Advertiser earlier this month that his primary short-term goals were to ensure he made it to the upcoming European Indoors in the Netherlands, and the World Indoors in China, and with those objectives comfortably achieved, the ex-Harrogate Harrier is now setting his sights on a couple more podium finishes.

"I came here to do a job - that was to first of all qualify for the European Indoor Championships and put my name in the hat again for worlds and obviously, to win," he said.

"I am delighted to do that. But, going forward, there are much bigger things on the line. I will go to the Euros and Worlds to be competitive.

"I compete to win medals now. I got a taste for it in Rome last year and I want to win more."