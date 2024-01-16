Harrogate's Carol Fairbrother leads the way in latest UK clout archery rankings

The UK clout archery rankings for 2023 were released earlier this month, and make good reading for Harrogate’s Carol Fairbrother.

Members of Harrogate's St George's Archery Club's clout team, with Carol Fairbrother pictured third from left. Picture: Submitted

The rankings are based on the sum of an archer’s top three imperial and metric scores, shot in open competitions, and no fewer than five St George’s Archery Club members are listed.

Fairbrother is the number one ranked lady barebow archer for the 11th successive year, rounding off a season in which she has retained her UK, Archery England, Northern Counties and Yorkshire titles.

Fiona Harris also enjoyed an excellent 2023 season, gaining her barebow Master Bowman classification, and ends the year with her highest ever ranking of fourth.

Fellow barebow archer, Ian Harris, also achieves his highest ranking of fourth. In 2023, he set a new 165m Yorkshire record and was presented with both his purple metric tassel and metric six clout end awards.

Recurve archer Danny Walsh won his sixth Yorkshire Championship before his season was cut short by injury. Despite this he still achieved a national ranking of sixth.

Longbowman Ian Marr didn’t complete enough metric competitions to receive a combined ranking, but his results in imperial shoots gained him his highest imperial rank of 15th.

Associate St George’s members Julian Smith (eighth gent compound), Matthew David (fifth gent recurve), Ray Chaplin (10th gent recurve), Barbara Stebbens (12th lady longbow) and Geoff Ingleby (15th imperial longbow) completed an excellent season for the club.