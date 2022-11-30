Gazell R. Ali, Master Kambiz R. Ali, and Aaron Leith at the British Taekwondo National Poomsae Championships. Picture: Submitted

Founder and 7th Dan Taekwondo Master Kambiz R. Ali was joined by Valentina Garetto and Sreejith Ramachandrakurup, plus Aaron Leith, who attended as a judge.

Harrogate’s Ramachandrakurup performed exceptionally in the K1/over-36 male finals, placing fifth and narrowly missing out on a podium position.

Garetto also gave a good account of herself, but faced particularly tough competition in the K2/1st senior female finals, also placing fifth and just missing out on a podium position by a slim margin.

Reflecting on his students’ performance, Master Kambiz said: “The team were disappointed to come back to Harrogate empty-handed, especially after two very close contests.

"But, we still regard the 2022 British National Poomsae Championships as a great success for Harrogate KTA, having picked up vital experience for both our judging and competition teams.”

Master Kambiz was also joined at the championships by his team from Taekwondo equipment supplier Range Sports, which included his own daughter, Gazell R. Ali, and his business partner, Master Mosy.

Range Sports were invited to the event in their capacity as the official sponsors of the competition, having provided the trophies which were awarded to the teams that won each category.

“To also be able to sponsor the championships and show our support to British Taekwondo made the events of the weekend very much worthwhile,” Master Ali added.

