Harrogate Taekwondo Master Kambiz Ali takes big step towards realising international aim

Kambiz R Ali. Picture: Submitted

Earlier this month, he attended a three-day referee course in Paris, undertaking a series of physical and theoretical exams.

Under the watchful eye of the Chairman of World Taekwondo Poomsae, 9th Dan Grandmaster Mustapha Moutarazak, participants had to demonstrate both exceptional knowledge of the martial art, understanding of World Taekwondo competition rules, and the ability to perform techniques themselves.

"I simply can’t explain how happy I am with the progress of this week,” Master Ali reflected.

" I am eagerly awaiting the results of my performance from the course in Paris which was a remarkable challenge in itself, but I am confident I have been successful.”

Successfully passing the course and qualifying as an international referee will see Master Ali afforded the opportunity to represent Great Britain in judging Poomsae competitions around the globe at World Taekwondo-recognised World and Continental-level championships.

Upon leaving Paris, Master Ali then travelled to Lisbon, Portugal where he linked up with Harrogate KTA student Aaron Leith, with the pair invited to judge at the 6th TKDSAC Open Poomsae Championships.

The event was attended by around 350 competitors from all across Europe, including Great Britain, who eventually placed first overall in the team rankings.

"I would like to thank my dear friend, Grandmaster Paulo, for inviting Aaron and I to judge at his championships in Lisbon.

