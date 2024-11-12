Harrogate Taekwondo aces scoop nine-medal haul at inaugural Scottish Open Poomsae Championships

The Harrogate KTA team that shone at the inaugural Scottish Open Poomsae Championships. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy recently secured no fewer than nine medals at the inaugural Scottish Open Poomsae Championships.

Organised and hosted by Harrogate KTA founder and 7th Dan Taekwondo Master Kambiz Ramzan Ali and his international team, the online event was attended by around 160 competitors from 30 different countries worldwide.

The competition saw Taekwondo practitioners from around the globe perform before an expert panel of international judges, with the action broadcast live over YouTube and Facebook.

Competing for Harrogate KTA were Aaron Leith, Samuel Ricardo, Harvey Ricardo, Laura Binns, Selena Teji and Matilda Davis, with newcomers Rocio Perez, Ava Sajedi, Paris Flint also taking part.

And the North Yorkshire team excelled, finishing first in the overall team rankings courtesy of a haul of six gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Master Ali, who was delighted by another successful outing for his students, said: “I am so very proud of all our team’s accomplishments and their excellent performances at the championships.

“They have represented Harrogate outstandingly, not only with an impressive haul of nine medals, but also in securing first place in the team rankings. This is an incredible achievement.

"I would also like to thank our international refereeing team for their continued support and also thank my International IT Team of Aaron Leith, Sabine Sudraba and our newest member, Paris Flint, for their help in running this event.”

For more information about starting the Olympic sport of Taekwondo, please email [email protected] or telephone 07944 988806.