Harrogate taekwondo aces impress at international competition in South Korea

Harrogate taekwondo aces Aaron Leith, centre, and Master Kambiz Ramzan Ali, right, recently visited South Korea. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy founder and 7th Dan Taekwondo Master Kambiz Ramzan Ali and his student, Aaron Leith (3rd Dan), travelled all the way to Seongnam City to compete in the 2023 World Taekwondo Hanmadang Championships.

Attended by approximately 5,000 athletes from 60 different countries around the globe, competition at the event was fierce but both Master Ali and Leith more than held their own over the four days.

The duo took part in a variety of different taekwondo contests including team pattern performance, tile fist breaking and high jump kick breaking.

Leith was able to secure a place in the final round of the high jump kick event after hitting his target height of 240cm in the preliminary round. He went on to place sixth overall out of 26 contestants.

Master Ali earned his place in the semi- final of the fist break contest after shattering a total of 10 roof tiles with a single strike in the preliminary round. He ended up finishing in fifth place overall, again in a field of 26.

Shortly after the competition concluded, the Harrogate athletes were invited to the Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters, where they enjoyed a tour and a dinner, hosted by the President of the Kukkiwon himself, 9th Dan Grandmaster Lee Dong Sup.

During the trip Master Ali also visited Korean MPs from South Korea’s Ansan City Council. During his meeting, he discussed the promotion of Taekwondo in Harrogate and the plans for the debut of the 1st Kukkiwon Cup Championships in the North Yorkshire town, which will be UK’s first ever official Taekwondo Hanmadang Championships.

Reflecting on his experience in South Korea, Master Ali said: “This trip was an incredible experience, to say the least, exciting and inspiring.

"I am delighted with my performance at the World Taekwondo Hanmadang and immensely proud of my student Aaron Leith for his remarkable performance as well.