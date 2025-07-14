Harrogate swimmer Lois Child to represent Great Britain at European Youth Olympic Festival

Harrogate District Swimming Club star Lois Child. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate District Swimming club star Lois Child has been selected to represent Great Britain.

The teenager was named in a team of 16 swimmers who will compete for Team GB at the Skopje 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival later this month.

Child secured her place on the 54-strong British Olympic Association (BOA) team following her 200m freestyle swim at the British Championships in April.

She was the fastest 14/15-year-old female to compete, which earned her an automatic nomination to the team, which was later confirmed by Aquatics GB and the BOA.

The European Youth Olympic Festival represents an exciting opportunity for Child to showcase her talents on the global stage, at a competition which will be contested by 4,000 athletes from 48 different countries.

In addition to the 200m freestyle event that she excelled in at British level, the Harrogate ace will also be swimming in the 400m individual medley and 200m individual medley - and will be considered for any relay teams.

Child, who says she is “very excited to be part of the swim team” will travel with the other Team GB athletes and coaches to North Macedonia on Friday July 21, with the competition scheduled to run until July 26.

"Huge congratulations, to not only Lois, but also to her family,” said Brian Charlton, speaking on behalf of Harrogate District Swimming Club.

"Parents Paul and Ali will be bursting with pride, as are the coaching team and the whole squad.

“Swimming is, in the main, an individual sport, but the wider team couldn't be prouder. This is the stuff of dreams.”