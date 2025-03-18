Harrogate swimmer Lois Child awarded Yorkshire Swimming Association scholarship

Harrogate & District Swimming Club ace Lois Child in action. Pictures: Submitted

Harrogate swimming star Lois Child has been handed a scholarship by the Yorkshire Swimming Association (YSA).

To recognise the outstanding achievements of Adrian Moorhouse MBE in establishing the 100m Breaststroke world record in 1989 and equalling it twice in 1990, the YSA awards an annual scholarship to an up-and-coming young swimmer from the county aged 14-16 years old, aimed at furthering their career.

And the 2025 recipient is Harrogate & District Swimming Club ace Child, who was presented with her award by Sue Barrington, YSA president, at Ponds Forge earlier this month.

Child, who is coached by Julian Harforth, has been a member of the Harrogate club for six years, while her high performance rankings and work ethic has meant that she has also been training with the National Performance squad from a young age.

Lois Child, right, receives her scholarship from Sue Barrington, president of the Yorkshire Swimming Association.

Her talent has seen her selected to represent her county at every team event since being eligible, and she has also managed numerous individual podium positions at National Championships, as well as competing at the 2024 Olympic trials.

Child has attended several high-profile Swim England camps and is currently on two Swim England pathways, the National Age Group Development Programme and their Endurance Initiative.

“Lois is reliable, committed and always performs her best in every opportunity presented to her,” said Brian Charlton from Harrogate & District Swimming Club.

"She also exhibits excellent sportsmanship and acts as a role model for her peers and younger swimmers at the club.

"As a club, we couldn’t be prouder of her achievements to date and we look forward to her continued development and success.

“Well done, Lois.”