Harrogate Straysover 70s national finals - their opponents await!

Harrogate Strays to play in WFLA National Cup Finals Day

Harrogate Strays now know, that in addition to Leggy Mambos, our Over 70s will be facing Birmingham WFC, Boston United, Bournemouth Reds and WFC Kingston in the Walking Football Leagues Alliance Finals at the Valley Stadium Redditch, the home of Redditch United, on Saturday September 7th. Good luck fellas!

If you fancy a go at Walking Football, Harrogate Strays are recruiting! Whether you want to play competitively, or just enjoy a social game, we can accommodate you.

Men over 50, women over 40. All abilities welcome! We run two sessions a week, Mondays at the Army Foundation College on a 3g surface (5:15pm to 6:15pm) and on a Wednesday at Rossett Sports Centre on 3g midi pitches (5pm to 6pm)

Get in touch via strayswalkingfootball.com/latest-news or [email protected]