Harrogate Strays head to Hessle

Harrogate Strays over 70s squad are taking part in a Walking Football Tournament which is being held at King George V Playing Fields, Boothferry Road, Hessle, HU13 9AN on Tuesday 15th July with a kick off of 11am and a finish time of approximately 3pm.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event which is being held in memory of an England walking footballer, Steve Wray, takes place annually and which this year has attracted 15 of the very best teams in the North and East of the county.

It will also be a great opportunity for the Harrogate Strays to defend their title which they won last year.

The team would welcome any supporters who would like to attend and if you are interested can you please contact the Harrogate Strays on [email protected] for further details.

​