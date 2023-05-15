Harrogate speedster Greg Marshall progressing nicely during debut British Superbikes season

Harrogate's Greg Marshall is competing in British Superbikes for the first time this year. Picture: Dale Baldwin Photography

Having taken up racing at the age of just nine, the 15-year-old is competing in the HEL Performance Junior Supersport Championship for the first time this year.

His first taste of British Superbikes (BSB) action comes after he progressed through the Motos and MiniGP bikes classes as well as the Team Green Junior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022 Marshall starred for UK-based team Bemsee, the oldest motorcycle racing club in the world during what was his first season on full-sized bikes, concluding the year by finishing in pole position in two out four races at Brands Hatch.

Greg Marshall with his Kawasaki Ninja 400. Picture: Submitted

Having endured a tough start in rounds one and two of the 2023 BSB Junior Supersport season at Silverstone, the Harrogate Grammar School pupil fared much better racing for Team Bemsee at Snetterton earlier this month.

He achieved a pair of podium finishes on his Kawasaki Ninja 400 having finished third in two races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was good to get out at Snetterton last weekend with Bemsee for some practice before Donington BSB,” Marshall reflected.

“I had a great battle in the wet on the Saturday and I came out in front, placing third overall but first out of the BSB Junior Supersport riders.

“On the Sunday, we got some dry track-time and had three races. I came third in one and I crossed the line side-by-side just ahead of Sam Munson after a little last lap battle in another.

“Overall, it was a great weekend. There was lots of good racing and lots of useful setup information for later this year when I’m back at Snetterton with BSB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall’s father, Paul Marshall, heads up his BSB race team, Marshall Racing and said that he has been thrilled by his progress thus far.

“I’m very proud to see Greg taking the next step in his racing career,” he said.

"I am looking forward to supporting him during this season with British Superbikes.

"We are always on the look-out for sponsors who may want to support Greg with his racing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in sponsoring Team Marshall should email [email protected]