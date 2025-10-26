Harrogate RUFC’s promotion hopes dented by defeat to top-of-the-table Heath

Amrit Sharma scored his seventh try of the season during Harrogate RUFC's narrow defeat at Heath. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC’s North One East promotion hopes were dented by Saturday’s defeat to league leaders Heath.

The Aces travelled to West Yorkshire with the aim of narrowing the gap between themselves and the early-season pace-setters and were on course to do so at half-time.

Leading 5-3 following a closely-contested opening period, Jake Brady’s men were unable to add to their tally in the second 40, and a late converted try ultimately meant that they finished up empty-handed.

Heath headed into the match boasting a perfect record, having won all of their first six league fixtures while also bagging a bonus point in each for scoring four tries or more.

And it was they who drew first blood as Chris Johnson kicked a ninth-minute penalty.

That was it as far as the scoring was concerned until the dying moments of the half, when Harrogate hit back.

Despite their fly-half being off the pitch after both Tom Steene and Heath’s Ezra Hinchliffe were sin-binned, the visitors crossed through in-form winger Amrit Sharma, who touched down for the fourth game in succession.

Rory Macnab was unable to add the conversion, meaning that ‘Gate’s advantage at the interval stood at just two points.

The second half was a similarly tight affair, with Johnson landing another penalty just past the hour mark to edge the hosts back ahead.

The score remained 6-5 until the last five minutes when Elliott Spiers went over for Johnson to convert.

“We pushed Heath close on Saturday, but they deserved their win,” Harrogate director of rugby Brady conceded after the full-time whistle.

That loss, which was the Aces’ second of 2026/26, sees them drop one place to fourth in the table, where they now sit eight points behind Heath.

‘Gate are without a match this coming weekend but return to North One East action on November 8, when they entertain second-placed Ilkley at Rudding Lane.

Harrogate Pythons were without a Yorkshire One fixture this weekend, but are back in action this Saturday, away at Old Rishworthian in the second round of the Yorkshire Shield.

The men from the Jim Saynor Ground will be looking to build on their home win over Beverley in their previous outing.

Ripon were handed a walkover by Ashington in round two of the RFU National Cup.

This Saturday, the Blues entertain Acklam in the Yorkshire Shield.

Last time out, they routed local rivals Northallerton in their Yorkshire Two derby clash.