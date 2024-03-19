Harrogate RUFC's players 'deserve all the credit' for sustaining title challenge, insists Martyn Wood

Harrogate RUFC make it over the try-line during Saturday's 22-18 North One East victory over Cleckheaton. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Saturday's 22-18 success against Cleckheaton means that the Aces remain firmly in control of their own destiny, two points behind leaders Heath, but with a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

For the second weekend in succession, 'Gate held their nerve and came out on top in a close contest which could have gone either way, showing their mental strength as they chalked up another important result in the race for top spot.

And director of rugby Wood feels that his charges' efforts this season are all the more impressive given that they have come straight off the back of two gruelling National Two North campaigns, which saw them losing games week in, week out - and ultimately ended in them being relegated at the end of 2022/23.

'Gate flanker Guy Coser on the charge. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"There's still quite a long way to go, but we have got ourselves into a decent position," the former England scrum-half said.

"But the position we find ourselves in is purely down to the players. Yes, as coaches we have had a bit of input, but these lads have turned up consistently and they deserve all the credit.

"They've really stuck together and showed a lot of mental strength after a couple of quite demoralising years in National Two.

"We have been winning games that we would have lost a year ago, and a big part of that is that bit of nous that I think our core group have from that experience of playing at a higher level. I think that has been the difference in a lot of games.

Aces skipper Sam Brady attacks the Cleckheaton line. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"But, as I say, there's still some way to go, so all we are focusing on is our next game, against Doncaster Phoenix, and on making sure that we turn up and perform."

Saturday’s fixture was scheduled to be a home game for the Aces, but had to be played at Cleckheaton’s ground due to concerns over the condition of the pitch at Rudding Lane.

“Playing away from home certainly didn’t make things any easier, but I have to say that Cleckheaton were excellent,” Wood added.

"They came into this game having won four in a row and I was expecting a very difficult test, but there really was nothing in the game.

Sam Fox is stopped in his tracks.

"It was a good physical contest, a real Yorkshire derby, and Cleckheaton never give up, but fortunately we were just able to come out on the right side of the result.”

Sam Brady, Guy Coser and Harry Butler were the men to touchdown for Harrogate, and on what his side did well on the day, Wood added: “The backs had some ball, but this was primarily won up front.

"Our scrum was pretty good and our catch-and-drives from line-outs were okay, though we were not clinical enough.

“It was nice to have Martin Dodds back in the back row, he is a big player for us and we have missed him while he has been out injured.

"And Pete Olley was another one who stood out, he did very well at scrum-half, particularly with the defensive side of things.”