Harrogate RUFC's only focus is on taking five points on final day of the season

Phil Wickham on the attack for Harrogate RUFC during their recent defeat to National Two North champions Leeds Tykes. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Martyn Wood says that Harrogate RUFC’s full focus on the final day of the season can only be on taking maximum points from their crunch clash with fellow strugglers Billingham.

The Aces head into the last round of 2024/25 fixtures bottom of National Two North and needing to better the result of one of the three teams directly above them in the table if they are to have any chance of beating the drop.

Only one club will be relegated from the division this term, but ‘Gate currently sit two points behind Preston Grasshoppers, three shy of Hull and four worse off than Billingham, their opponents this Saturday.

Because league rules dictate that overall playing record is the deciding factor when teams finish level on points, only a victory will do for Harrogate because they have won less matches this season than any of their three rivals.

Martyn Wood, Harrogate RUFC's director of rugby. Picture: Submitted

Yet, their fate is not entirely in their own hands as even if they beat Billingham and score four or more tries to secure a bonus point, if their visitors bag a try bonus point of their own or finish within seven points of ‘Gate’s score on the day, that will be enough to keep the County Durham outfit above Wood’s men in the table.

If Harrogate fail to come out on top on Saturday they are doomed regardless, however if they sink Billingham but fail to stop their opponents taking something from the match then they still have some hope of survival if other results go in their favour.

But, they will need to hope that either Preston or Hull lose their respective showdowns with Chester and Otley, and again be relying on those two teams not managing to snap up the bonus points on offer.

With so many permutations, the situation is far from a straightforward one for the ‘Gate players to get their heads around, which is why their director of rugby insists that they just need to concentrate on doing everything in their power to try and beat Billingham while aiming to cross the try-line at least four times.

"Saturday is obviously a massive game, but all we are focusing on is getting that win and doing everything we possibly can to come away with five points,” Wood said.

"First and foremost, we just have to win. That’s the bottom line, and if we don’t manage that then everything else is irrelevant. So that’s what we have to concentrate on trying to achieve.

"Realistically, we need a bonus point as well, so we have to go for the four tries. It is in our own hands, but at the same time it’s not completely in our control because if Billingham get a bonus point then it changes everything.

"But we cannot go into the game worrying about how we go about stopping them scoring four tries or anything like that. We just need to ensure we turn up, perform, and play our own game because that gives us the best chance of achieving what we need to do.

"Whatever happens in the other games involving Preston and Hull happens. We know that we need to take care of our own business, and we are massively looking forward to that challenge.”

On what he expects from a rejuvenated Billingham side who have won four of their last five matches to boost their chances of survival, Wood added: “It’s massive day for us, but it’s just as massive for them.

"I think that they are usually better at home on their own pitch and that is where they pick up most of their points, but we know they are a good team. Saturday is going to be tough, without question.

"As always, I think the game will be won and lost in the forwards, particularly with our pack and the way that we like to play.

"Basically, we have got 80 minutes to show what we can do, and that we are good enough to stay in this division.”

‘Gate hope to have influential former Tonga under-20 international centre Junior Nuu available for selection this weekend, but otherwise Wood expects to be naming a side similar to the one that lost 31-17 at champions Leeds Tykes last time out.

Saturday’s game kicks-off at Rudding Lane at 3pm.