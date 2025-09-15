Amrit Sharma scored two tries during the first half of Harrogate RUFC's narrow defeat at Penrith. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Jake Brady wants his Harrogate RUFC players to become more aggressive in defence after seeing them edged out at Penrith.

The Aces looked on course to back up their opening-day win over Middlesbrough when they surged into a 14-0 lead in the first half of Saturday's North One East clash.

But, their hosts rallied after the break and fought back to record a narrow 26-24 success.

And, although pleased with many aspects of the 'Gate performance, director of rugby Brady knows exactly where his side went wrong.

"In general, I was happy with our performance, there was a lot that we did well," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We had plenty of possession and territory in the first half, and we deserved to be in front. But, after half-time, Penrith implemented their game-plan really well.

"They kept hold of the ball very well. They had possession for long periods, and at times we were having to defend for 20 phases.

"That meant that we were living off scraps and kind of waiting for them to make an error, when we needed to be better at countering what they were doing.

"The main issue was that lack of aggression in defence. Regardless of how an opponent plays, if we are aggressive and put lots of pressure on them, it is going to make life harder for them and increase our chances of turning the ball over."

Two tries from winger Amrit Sharma, converted by Rory Macnab, saw Harrogate take a 14-0 lead before Penrith hit back just before the interval.

A couple more touchdowns followed early in the second period and handed the hosts a 19-14 advantage before Steve Maycock responded to level things up.

A converted try then put Penrith back ahead, and although Mackenzie Scurr hit back for 'Gate late on, they missed out on a draw after Tom Steene was off target with his attempt at adding the extra two points.

On the things his team did well over the course of the 80 minutes, Brady added: "Saturday will probably be our longest trip of the season, but we got off the bus and started brightly, which was an improvement on last week.

"We were dominant in the scrum and the line-out, which is always important, we exited our own half well and scored four tries.

"Without being disrespectful to Middlesbrough, Penrith were a step up in terms of quality, so our performance had to be better - and I thought that it was.

"Unfortunately, it just wasn't quite good enough to get us the result."

Harrogate will be aiming to bounce straight back this Saturday when they entertain Blaydon at Rudding Lane.

"It's going to be another really tough game, possibly another step up in terms of the quality of the opposition from Saturday," Brady continued.

"But, we won't worry too much about what Blaydon are going to do, our focus has to be on ourselves and on looking to keep improving week by week.

"We turn up for every game aiming for the five points. There's a few things we need to address from Penrith, but if we do that, then I'm confident that we will be in a good position in terms of being able to get a result."