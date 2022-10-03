Harrogate RUFC's first win of the season 'had been coming', says head coach Sam Fox

Will Yates scored Harrogate RUFC's first try during their National Two North victory on the road at Huddersfield. Picture: Gerard Binks

Following four consecutive defeats, the Aces got their season up and running with a 29-15 success away from home, a result which lifts them off the foot of the table.

"We’re very happy with Saturday,” reflected Fox.

"I feel like this result had been coming. We’ve had a really tough start to the season, but knew we had it in us. It’s a reward for a lot of hard work that went into pre-season and the last five weeks.

"Really, it was about transforming a performance into a result and on Saturday I think our forwards and backs were a lot better connected than they have been in previous weeks.

"We were probably more clinical as well. A few balls stuck that hadn’t been sticking in some of the other games and I also feel as if we got the rub of the green on occasion, which you need sometimes.

"It was important that we got a win sooner rather than later, it will definitely help in terms of belief, and now we can try and build a bit of momentum heading into a run of fixtures that we are really looking forward to.”

Harrogate began well at Huddersfield, taking the lead in the 14th minute when forward pressure led to the ball being spun left for Will Yates to score.

The second try followed shortly after as Tom Baxter drove over and touched down from a line-out.

Matt Law registered for the hosts to reduce the deficit, however ‘Gate continued to press and they crossed for a third time through Will Hill after another line-out, Rory MacNab converting for 17-7.

The Aces appeared to ease off before half-time, allowing Huddersfield to narrow the gap courtesy of Law’s second try and a conversion and a penalty from the boot of Will Milner.

The second period would however belong to Harrogate, who moved 24-15 ahead when James Magee made a fantastic break into the home 22 and Pete Olley was on hand to score under the posts, MacNab converting once again.