Sam Brady and his Harrogate RUFC 1st XI team-mates are in National Two North action against local rivals Wharfedale on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gerard Binks

As a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, football’s governing bodies have decided to call-off all games this weekend from Premier League to grassroots level.

Thus, Harrogate Town’s League Two clash with Carlisle United will have to be rearranged, as will Knaresborough Town’s NCEL Premier Division showdown with Hemsworth Miners Welfare, which was due to take place at 3pm at Manse Lane.

In NCEL Division One, Harrogate Railway were scheduled to be playing host to Dronfield Town at Station View while Tadcaster Albion were meant to be in FA Trophy action against Macclesfield.

The Brewers have already confirmed that their first qualifying round tie will now be played on Tuesday, September 13, 7.45pm kick-off.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, Harrogate Town Ladies will have to find a new date to contest their North East Regional Women’s League Premier Division match at Sunderland West End.

Grassroots football is also affected, with the likes of Boroughbridge and Kirk Deighton Rangers seeing their West Yorkshire League fixtures postponed.

But, Harrogate RUFC’s National Two North derby encounter with local rivals Wharfedale will go ahead, that game getting underway at Rudding Lane at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Pythons RUFC are in Yorkshire Two action at West Leeds (3pm), while Ripon RUFC tackle Northallerton and Wetherby RFC face-off with Keighley.

Harrogate RUFC Ladies 1st XI are without a fixture this Sunday, though they were able to take on Yarnbury in a friendly on Friday evening.

Harrogate CC 1st XI’s 2022 Yorkshire Premier League North campaign drew to a close last weekend, however their 2nds entertain Dringhouses at St George’s Road.

Also in Division One West action are Knaresborough CC, who have already been crowned champions, Studley Royal, Sessay 2nds and Thirsk.

Theakston Nidderdale League and Airedale & Wharfedale Senior League fixtures will be contested as planned.

Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the nation’s sovereign for more than 70 years, was 96 when she passed away at Balmoral on Thursday.