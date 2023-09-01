Harrogate RUFC won't underestimate the challenge of North One East rugby, insists Martyn Wood

Powerhouse forward Sam Brady will captain Harrogate RUFC once again during the upcoming 2023/24 season. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces were relegated from National Two North at the end of last season, but the former England international says he is "under no illusion" regarding just how difficult it will be for his side to bounce straight back.

'Gate kick-off the new term with a tricky-looking away fixture at Driffield this Saturday and although Wood feels that his squad is in a good place ahead of that trip to East Yorkshire, he knows that a serious examination awaits.

"It's going to be a tough season, I am under no illusions about that," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Martyn Wood, Harrogate RUFC's director of rugby. Picture: Submitted

"There are a lot of strong teams in the league, and I think the better sides in this division would be there or thereabouts in National Two North, which is why it's a really tough league to get promoted out of.

"We have kept the core of our squad together, so that is a positive and I'm happy with how pre-season has gone.

"It's been a bit tougher than it has been in the last few years, but the boys have really bought into what we have been doing and worked very hard.

"So I think we are in decent shape heading into it and we are just looking forward to getting going now."

On the test he expects from Driffield at Kelleythorpe, Wood added: "I know a couple of their players, they're a good strong outfit, it's going to be difficult going there.

"But we are pretty much selecting from a fully-fit squad. Pre-season has been good to us in the sense that we haven't really picked up any injuries.

"There are a few with soft-tissue problems, but we will have them assessed this week and I think those players should be fine for Saturday."

'Gate have lost forwards Chris Jackson and Tom Baxter to local rivals Otley, while influential number eight Thomas Spencer-Jones is one of a number of players to have left Rudding Lane due to relocating for work.

But talismanic captain Sam Brady has stayed put and Wood says that he is happy with the depth of his playing group despite those aforementioned departures.

"We've lost a few but there are a few coming in," he continued.

"Those two lads who went to Otley, they just wanted to keep playing National League rugby and that's understandable, it comes with the territory when you drop down a division.

"The only other players who have gone have left because they have had to move away from the area for work.