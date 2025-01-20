Rory Macnab was in good form with the boot during Harrogate RUFC's National Two North defeat at Preston Grasshoppers. Picture: Gerard Binks

Martyn Wood does not believe that his Harrogate RUFC side were ever really in with a chance of coming away from Preston Grasshoppers with a result on Saturday afternoon.

The Aces suffered a 38-31 defeat in National Two North, a result which saw them drop to the bottom of the table.

And although there were only seven points between the teams in the end, 'Gate's director of rugby felt that a couple of late tries meant that the final score made the contest appear closer than it actually was in reality.

"I don't think we were ever really in the game," the former England scrum-half reflected.

"I know that we've come away with two points in the end thanks to those two scores towards the end, but we just didn't get ourselves into the right areas of the pitch anywhere near often enough.

"Our forwards were pretty dominant and our driving maul was very effective, but the back line didn't really perform.

"Changing personnel never helps, and playing on a plastic pitch is always a challenge when you're not used to being on one week in, week out, but I don't want to take anything away from Preston.

"They are a good team, they played well on the day and I think that they deserved to win."

Preston broke the deadlock after 21 minutes of Saturday’s contest, Owain Williams, touching down for Greg Smith to convert.

But, the hosts were not in the lead for long as Harrogate’s forwards drove 15 metres following a line-out for Jacob Percival to finish. Rory Macnab kicked the extras to make it 7-7.

Hoppers regained the lead through a Smith penalty a few minutes later and went further ahead in the 34th minute when a pass was intercepted by Tyler Spence, who ran 50 metres unopposed to score under the posts. Smith once again converted.

Forward pressure brought the visitors back into the game three minutes before the break as Will Hill forced his way over. Macnab then added the extra two to make it 17-14 at the break.

The home team were quickly out of the blocks at the start of the second period, Spence crossing again for Smith to convert.

Hoppers’ advantage was reduced in the 53rd minute by a Macnab penalty, however, further tries from Ed Keohane and Smith made it 38-17.

‘Gate then fought back, captain Sam Brady touching down twice in the final five minutes following more powerful play by the visiting pack, and Macnab converting to narrow the gap sufficiently to earn his team a losing bonus point

This Saturday, the Aces entertain title hopefuls Lymm at Rudding Lane, 2pm kick-off.

"Obviously Lymm are pushing at the top end of the table, but at this time of year, our pitch can be a bit of a leveller,” Wood added.

"It’s very different to the 4G that they are used to. So, if our forwards can do the business once again, then I am confident that we can make life difficult for them.”