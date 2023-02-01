Harrogate RUFC director of rugby Martyn Wood. Picture: Submitted

The struggling Aces remain second-from-bottom of the National Two North standings following what was their fifth consecutive loss and 13th in 15 league outings this term.

But 'Gate's director of rugby wasn't too unhappy with their overall display, citing a failure to put points on the board when they were in a position to do so as the key factor behind them finishing up empty-handed.

"Without taking anything away from Sheffield, who were very clinical, I thought that for large periods we were the better team," Wood reflected.

"I'm not saying that we definitely deserved to win the game, but the score didn't reflect how well we played. I think we will have had 65-70 percent of possession, lots of possession on their try-line but didn't manage to get over.

"We just weren't clinical enough and they were very clinical. For example, we turned the ball over in our own 22 on two occasions and were punished for it both times. So it is just about making sure that we get details like that right, we exit well when under a bit of pressure, for example.

"We know that we are in a dog fight, but what is so pleasing for us as a coaching group is that Saturday proves that these lads have plenty of fire in them and a desire to get out of it."