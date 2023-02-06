Ben Raubitschek dives over the whitewash to score Harrogate RUFC's first try during Saturday's convincing home victory over Blaydon RFC. Picture: Richard Bown

Martyn Wood’s team, who currently sit second-from-bottom of the table, ran out 43-0 winners over the division’s basement boys at Rudding Lane.

Saturday’s success was the Aces’ first in six matches and just their third in 16 attempts this term, but narrows the gap between themselves and 12th-placed Preston Grasshoppers to eight points.

Flying winger Will Yates was the star of the show, registering a hat-trick during a contest which Harrogate were always in full control of.

With just two minutes on the clock, Blaydon turned the ball over and Ben Raubitschek went over to break the deadlock. Rory Macnab added the resulting conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Both sides then went on to enjoy periods of pressure, but some resolute defending meant there were no further scores until, with nearly half an hour gone, good work by the ‘Gate forwards enabled them to move the ball left for Macnab to finish off.

The hosts continued to press and ran the ball again before Sam Fox cross-kicked. Blaydon could not collect and Raubitschek pounced to touchdown for his second try. With neither effort being converted, Wood’s men took a 17–0 advantage into the interval.

Blaydon came out looking energised in the second half and attacked from the off, but were kept out by Harrogate’s well-organised defence.

Back in possession, the Aces ran the ball at every opportunity and in the 56th minute, their four-try bonus point was secured when Yates went over and Macnab converted.

From the resulting re-start, Harrogate immediately moved the ball left, culminating in Yates registering another converted try.

Five minutes later, debutant Harrison Walker made a break in midfield, the ball was spun left and Yates completed his hat-trick.

Undeterred, Blaydon kept pushing for their first points of the afternoon, however when they lost the ball near halfway, a ‘Gate man kicked through for Charles Buckley to finish and bag his first try for the club.

Macnab once again added the extras as time ran out to wrap up a well-deserved and much needed 43-0 triumph.