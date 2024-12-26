Harrogate RUFC suffered a painful, last-gasp defeat when they visited local rivals Wharfedale in National Two North. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC suffered yet another narrow defeat, losing out in painful fashion to local rivals Wharfedale.

Just as was the case during games against Sheffield Tigers – where they were beaten by one point – and Hull Ionians – where they lost by two – Martyn Wood’s team had enough opportunities of their own to have won the game.

But, they once again finished up on the wrong side of an extremely close contest, with a last-gasp penalty deciding the contest to leave the Aces stuck in the National Two North relegation zone.

With the wind at their backs, hosts Wharfedale opened the scoring in the third minute with an unconverted try from Owen Bullock.

Harrogate’s response came six minutes later. Collecting the ball inside his own 22, Tom Steene broke into the home half before feeding winger Fin Green, who ran in from 30 metres out.

Oli Toomey’s conversion attempt into the wind was unsuccessful.

‘Gate then went ahead in the 21st minute. Following forward pressure, powerhouse prop Jacob Percival burrowed over, with Toomey adding the extras.

Further chances followed as the visitors continued to attack, but on one occasion the ball was lost forward in the act of crossing the line and was then knocked-on on another.

Still very much in the game at 12-5, Wharfedale hauled themselves right back into proceedings in the 36th minute.

Winning the ball at a line-out, the home forwards drove over for Dan Stockdale to score. With the conversion being missed ‘Gate took a 12-10 advantage into half-time.

Three minutes into the second period, Wood’s men extended their lead through a Toomey penalty. However, in the 56th minute, captain Sam Brady received a yellow card to reduce them to 14 men.

Wharfedale levelled the scores during this period, Oliver Cicognini touching down following another line-out move.

The nearest the Aces came to another score was after 65 minutes. Steene’s kick through resulted in a five-metre scrum, but strong defence kept them out.

Harrogate went down to 14 men again with just over three minutes to go following a yellow card for Charlie Head. However, despite defending stoutly, the concession of a last-minute penalty enabled Rian Hamilton to secure local bragging rights for the hosts.

‘Gate, who remain second-from-bottom of the pile and four points from safety, return to action on January 11 when they entertain high-flying Sheffield at Ruddying Lane (2pm).