Tom Steene kicked a couple of conversions during Harrogate RUFC's National Two North defeat at Lymm. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC suffered a second heavy defeat in as many away matches, going down 57-24 at National Two North leaders Lymm.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s loss was the Aces’ fifth on the bounce this term, and although they did secure a four-try bonus point at the death, this result sees them drop to second-from-bottom of the division.

On a slick 4G surface, Lymm opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Ben Thompson, with Thomas Shard converting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four minutes later, they went over again following a swift counter-attack, captain Nathan Beesley touching down for Shard to add the extras.

Following a technical offence that saw the home side reduced to 14 men, ‘Gate got back in the game in the 22nd minute with a try from Charlie Head that Tom Steene converted.

However, Lymm hit back soon afterwards, Ralph Mceachran crossing for a 21-7 advantage.

Harrogate would however reduce the gap to seven points once again on the half-hour mark. Centre Kristan Dobson broke down the left wing and the move was carried on by Amrit Sharma. Tom Steene drove for the line and though he did not make it over, Jacob Percival did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the contest very much in the balance at this stage, the next score was always going to be crucial and it went to the home side just before half-time as Patrick Jennings’ try made it 26-14 at the interval.

Unfortunately for the Aces, the second period began as the first had ended, with Lymm touching down in the 42nd and 45th minutes through Beesley and Callum Morris.

Another touchdown followed in the 54th minute from Sam Wadsworth, then Harry Martin crossed for Shard to convert before Harrogate reduced the deficit on 66 minutes.

Winger Sharma was rewarded for his attacking endeavours when he scored in the left-hand corner, although the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lymm’s final score came in the 71st minute as James Pitcher went over for an unconverted try.

‘Gate did at least have the final say when they snatched a late bonus point, Martin Dodds making over the whitewash.

Martyn Wood’s men return to action this Saturday when they entertain Chester at Rudding Lane (3pm).